Man convicted of 2019 double murder

Oct. 27—A 46-year-old man has been found guilty in a Bakersfield double murder case, the Kern County District Attorney's Office reported Friday.

It said Gudelio Gutierrez Grande was convicted Thursday of the first-degree murders of Marbeli Garcia and Emilio Chavez on July 21, 2019.

A news release from the DA's Office said Grande assaulted Garcia, who was his girlfriend at the time, three days prior to the murders. It said she fled and, upon returning, went out for food with Chavez at Rexland Acres Park to eat at a park bench.

Grande shot Garcia twice, killing her, then he shot Chavez, the release said. Chavez was able to flee but Grande gave chase and caught up with Chavez on East Fairview Road, where he fatally shot him.

Grande is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5, when he will face a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, plus a term of 50 years to life.