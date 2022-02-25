Man convicted for 2019 murder of FLETC student

Feb. 25—Calvin Robert Jenkins was convicted and sentenced to life in prison this week for the December 2019 murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.

His victim, Wolf Valmond, 39, of Virginia Beach, VA, was employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and a student at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick.

According to a press release from the office of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between several CPB students, including Valmond, Jenkins, Jenkins' sister and one of his friends. According to the release, Jenkins' sister had accused someone in the group of stealing her phone.

"As the parties were leaving the bar following the altercation, Jenkins went to a vehicle, retrieved a semi-automatic pistol, and went back to the area outside of Rafters, where he got into another altercation with Valmond and shot twice at him, hitting him once in the chest," the release states.

County police officer Demetrius Roberts was in the parking lot of Parker's convenience store, in the northeast corner of the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street, when he heard a commotion coming from Rafters, a Glynn County Police Department report said.

While driving there to check it out, Roberts "heard three loud gunshots coming from the area of Rafters," the report said. Roberts called in the report of shots fired at 12:32 a.m.

"As I drove to the area, I was flagged down by several patrons from Rafters, informing me that someone was shot," Roberts wrote in the report. "The crowd pointed to the area of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street, showing me where the victim went."

Roberts found Valmond lying next to a tree at the intersection of Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard, the report said.

Valmond had two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. A trained medic who happened to be on the scene was performing CPR on Valmond. A Glynn County Fire Rescue EMT squad arrived and took over rescue efforts.

Valmond was later pronounced dead at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

The trial began Jan. 18 and the jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Jenkins to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a malice murder charge and five years, to run consecutive to the life sentence, for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"We are grateful to the GCPD for their hard work and diligence in this case, and to the jury for their hard work and time in considering all of the evidence presented in this case," Higgins said. "I feel that justice was done, and that is always a good thing for our community."