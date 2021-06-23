Man convicted in 2020 molestation case

Jun. 23—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man who narrowly avoided sex offender registration back in 2018 after taking a plea deal to a reduced charge will now have to register for the remainder of his life, following a conviction issued by a Boyd County jury.

He will also spend nine years in prison, the jury decided.

Steve A. Hackworth, 24, was convicted Tuesday on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of conspiracy to commit evidence tampering following a two-day trial in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Back in 2017, Hackworth was charged with a sexual offense, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful transaction with a minor. Shortly before incurring his present charges in March 2020, he had been released from parole.

At sentencing, that prior felony came into play, due to a second-degree persistent felony offender enhancement issued by a grand jury. First-degree sexual abuse is a one- to five-year prison term, but if the enhancement was found that would make each conviction five to 10 years.

The jury of seven men and five women declined to convict Hackworth on the enhancement, instead opting to run the three sexual abuse sentences in succession. Attorneys already agreed to run the conspiracy charge concurrent to sexual abuse offenses since it's a misdemeanor and Hackworth already served 14 months in jail awaiting trial.

Hackworth molested a 13-year-old girl while she stayed at a relative's house, according to prosecutors. Testimony in the trial revealed Hackworth dated the victim's relative and was staying the night at an apartment with them.

On Monday, the victim took the stand — at times shutting her eyes, holding back tears. The girl testified that Hackworth molested her while she slept. When she woke up, she was able to get away and texted her best friend. The friend woke up her grandmother and whisked her away roughly 15 minutes later, according to testimony.

The following morning, Hackworth's partner asked him where the victim went — Hackworth said he didn't know, then went outside to get some air, according to testimony. He then fled the scene — Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said Hackworth asked a friend and occasional lover, 38-year-old Tom Willmott, to pick him up and take him to Richmond.

Story continues

From there, Hackworth and Willmott traveled to Columbus before making family members of the victim coax Hackworth to come back to Boyd County, Conn said in an opening statement. That's when police took him into custody.

After being taken into custody, Hackworth asked Willmott in recorded jailhouse calls played to the jury to erase his phone and lock it.

Public Defender Rhese McKenzie told the jury that Hackworth had broken up with the victim's relative and the accusations were made up as revenge in the opening statements. In the closing statements, McKenzie stated the Commonwealth had to prove the defendant was at least 21 years of age and hammered at inconsistencies found in the timeline of the case.

"Where's a driver's license or a birth certificate?" McKenzie asked the jury. "Look at the inconsistencies and the look at what we know and don't know. There's a lot of details here."

During her closing statement, Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley replied that Hackworth's age wasn't in dispute and that the inconsistencies found in the testimony were normal for a case like this.

"Most of these witnesses are children, so there's going to be inconsistencies," she said. "This man is a decade older than the victim and he's a manipulator."

Copley also stated the victim coming forward showed a lot of bravery.

"The majority of sexual assaults go unreported," Copley said. "Can you imagine the courage it took for this child to report this to her friend, her parents, the police and you the jury? That's tough."

It took the jury four and a half hours to deliberate on the case — one question, asking for proof of Hackworth's age, appeared to reveal McKenzie may have sown a little bit of doubt in at least one juror's mind.

Roughly 45 minutes after that question was asked, the jury returned the verdict, triggering the penalty phase. During that hearing, a probation and parole officer explained that Hackworth would have to serve 85% of his sentence since first-degree sexual abuse is considered a violent crime. He said Hackworth had no way to get time shaved off his sentence until he completed a two- to three-year sex offender rehabilitation program.

The victim's mother testified that since the incident, her daughter — an outgoing teenage girl — had become reclusive. Conn asked the jury to "remember that little girl" when they went in to figure up the sentence.

Public Defender Greg Griffith told the jury Hackworth will have to face the consequences for the rest of his life, due to being on the sex offender registry.

It took the jury about two hours to arrive at nine years. Hackworth faced up to 30 years in prison.

