Man convicted for 2020 murder in Monroe

A 21-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a fatal shooting in Monroe.

According to the Union County District Attorney’s Office, 21-year-old Allija Massey was sentenced to serve the rest of his natural life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Alvin Brewer in January 2020.

According to state evidence, Massey, Elija Demon Bennett, and Jakaiy Hammonds were attempting to steal bond money from Brewer for a fellow gang member.

When Brewer fought back, Massey shot him three times before fleeing the scene. Brewer later died at an area hospital, according to evidence.

“We acknowledge the hard work of the Monroe Police Department in this investigation and appreciate the investigators’ persistence in holding these offenders accountable,” said District Attorney Trey Robison.

