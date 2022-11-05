Man convicted of 2020 Sacramento retaliation gang shooting, faces 22 years in prison

A man was convicted of felony firearm charges stemming from a 2020 gang retaliation shooting in a Sacramento neighborhood, according to authorities.

Jermaine Johnson, a 27-year-old criminal street gang member, was out on bail on Oct. 3, 2020, when he shot someone whom he mistook as a rival gang member, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Before Johnson shot the victim, there was a separate shooting in the Del Paso Heights area, according to to the attorney’s office. Immediately after the shooting, Johnson drove to the Strawberry Manor neighborhood for a “retaliatory shooting.”

The attorney’s office said Johnson fired at the victim multiple times before fleeing in his car. The victim survived.

After the trial for this case, the attorney’s office said Johnson plead guilty to possessing another firearm as a felony on a separate date.

Johnson is ineligible for bail and faces a 22-year prison sentence for both cases. The sentencing date is Dec. 2.