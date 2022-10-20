Man convicted in 2021 death of motorcyclist in Henrietta crash

UPDATE (Oct. 20, 2022): A Monroe County Court jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Lavelle, 61, of second-degree manslaughter, a felony, for the 2021 death of motorcyclist Douglas Shaw.

Shaw, 71, died on Aug. 2, 2021, after a road rage incident caused a two-vehicle crash on Calkins Road in Henrietta, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Shaw was not involved in the road rage encounter but died as a result of the crash.

"The past year have been traumatic for Mr. Shaw’s family and they can rest assured today knowing that the man responsible for Douglas’s death faces time in the New York State Department of Corrections," said Assistant District Attorney Camille Ingino, who prosecuted the case.

Lavelle is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20 by County Court Judge Douglas Randall. He faces up to 15 years in state prison.

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 3, 2021): Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henrietta on Monday afternoon.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, occurred on Calkins Road, just east of Down Street, around 1:45 p.m., said Amy Young, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The motorcyclist, Douglas R. Shaw, 71, of Henrietta, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died just before 7 p.m. Monday, she said.

Young said that the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. That driver's name was not released.

Deputies closed off the intersection for about four hours on Monday to investigate at the scene, which is several blocks east of East Henrietta Road

Deputies are working to determine "the details of the crash, to include direction of travel, speed and what led to the crash," Young said in a news release.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance video of the area is asked to call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office's Tip Line at (585) 753-4175.

