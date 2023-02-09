Man convicted in 2021 killing of James Greenberg on Coil Street

Update: William Ballard was convicted of murder in the death of James Greenberg after a three-day trial, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Feb. 9, 2023. Greenberg also was convicted of domestic battery, attempted obstruction of justice and attempted invasion of privacy.

A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Monday in the Jan. 3 shooting death of a man on the north side of Indianapolis.

William Ballard is facing murder charges after police found James Greenberg, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of West Coil Street nearly three weeks ago. Greenberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ballard has also been charged with criminal confinement and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping committed by using a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation with a weapon and domestic battery, according to charging documents.

Court records show the shooting occurred shortly after Ballard became "very upset" that Greenberg had contacted Ballard's girlfriend.

After learning about the contact, Ballard put a gun to his girlfriend's head and demanded to know where Greenberg was, according to a probable cause affidavit. He then forced his girlfriend into a car, drove to Greenberg's location and shot Greenberg when he approached the car.

Police during their investigation recovered text messages between Greenberg and Ballard's girlfriend minutes before the shooting in which Greenberg asks when the woman would be arriving.

The last message, telling Greenberg to "come out," was sent three minutes before police received the first report of a shooting, the affidavit shows. The girlfriend told police Ballard was texting Greenberg from her phone while driving to the location.

On Jan. 11, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer recognized a vehicle that had been taken in a car-jacking earlier in the day. The driver, later identified as Ballard, fled police before being taken into custody after a foot chase, according to charging documents.

Ballard is being held without bond, court records show. His jury trial is scheduled for May 3.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

