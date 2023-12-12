Man convicted in 2021 shooting death on North Clinton Ave. in Rochester

A Rochester man was convicted by a Monroe County Court jury on Monday of the 2021 shooting death of a 51-year-old man.

Whitney Morris, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Christopher Porchea, 51.

Porchea was shot in the upper body was found at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 26, 2021 in a parking lot at the corner of Norton Street and North Clinton Avenue according to Rochester police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later.

Morris, a registered sex offender and parolee, was apprehended the following week. At the time of the killing, Morris was on parole for a first-degree criminal sex act conviction, which involved a 7-year-old victim, RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino said.

“Christopher Porchea was walking our city streets, unaware that the defendant had been stalking him,” said First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles, who prosecuted the case with ADA Michael Harrigan. “Their meeting was not a chance encounter, rather it was a calculated attack that left Mr. Porchea fighting for his life."

“As a sex offender and a murderer, Whitney Morris is a danger to our entire community,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Instead of re-entering society and trying to lead a lawful life, Whitney Morris followed Christopher Porchea, ambushed, and killed him. He had no regard for the life of the victim and risked the lives of everyone around him. Today’s conviction is a much-needed and long awaited resolution for the loved ones of Christopher Porchea.”

Morris is scheduled to be sentenced by Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall on Feb. 16, 2024.

