Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of pregnant woman while driving through Lawrenceville

The suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a pregnant woman who was driving in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood has been convicted on homicide charges.

According to officials, Jason Brown is charged in the death of Katara Bray.

Brown, 24, was a passenger in the car when he allegedly shot 22-year-old Bray in the head, according to a criminal complaint.

The car Bray was driving then drifted for about half a block and crashed into a pole on Davison Street. Bray died at the scene.

On the day of the shooting, Bray found out she was pregnant. She has other children, including one with Brown. She did not want this child to be Brown’s, police said.

At the time of the shooting that night, police were told that a man was seen running from the car. Investigators found the passenger door open and evidence suggesting a gunshot was fired from inside the car, the complaint said.

Someone reported seeing Brown and Bray together and getting into the car on the night of the shooting, investigators said. A fingerprint on the passenger side door matched Brown’s, and his cellphone was found in the car, along with hospital discharge paperwork with his name on it. The passenger airbag had also gone off, indicating someone had been sitting there.

According to officials, Brown has been convicted of third-degree murder and two firearms violations.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2022.

