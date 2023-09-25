Man convicted of 2022 double homicide in Dayton

A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a January 2022 shooting that killed two men.

Derek Shaw, Sr., 56, was convicted of two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, and two weapons charges. On Friday, a jury acquitted Shaw of two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and a count of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He’ll be sentenced on Oct. 25.

Shaw and his brother, Darryl Cleary, 58, were previously arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened Jan. 4, 2022 on Randolph Street in Dayton. The shooting killed Darryl Dean, 62, and Marty Powers, 29.

News Center 7 previously reported that police said Cleary admitted to shooting Powers after Powers hit Cleary in the face.

Court records showed that Dean was at the bottom of the stairs at the time of the shooting. The affidavit showed Shaw then exited the house and began shooting at Dean, who was getting into the driver’s seat of his car.

A third shooting victim was located inside the residence. That man was transported to an area hospital and survived his injuries.

Cleary was convicted last year on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault. He’s incarcerated in the Pickaway Correctional Institution.