Man convicted in 2022 sexual assault of teen, charged with second incident at the same party

Sep. 19—Trenton Charles Robert Erickson skips hearing, warrant issued for arrest

A 19-year-old Stewartville man, formerly of Taopi, convicted in August of this year for third degree criminal sexual conduct with an underaged girl has been charged a second time for alleged criminal sexual conduct of another underage girl at the same party they were attending.

Trenton Charles Robert Erickson, has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration victim under 18, use of coercion and third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration victim 14-15, 24 months or older.

He was to make a first appearance on Monday in Mower County District Court, but according to court records, he failed to show for the hearing. A warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

According to the court complaint, Erickson allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, who was 15 at the time, at a party in September of 2022 and that he used alcohol to coerce, even though she said "no" upwards of 20 times during the incident.

According to the court complaint, this incident took place after Erickson had assaulted the first girl the same night, who was 14, again while the girl was telling him "no" repeatedly. In that case, Erickson was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and fined $50.

Should Erickson violate the conditions of that case he could face up to 36 months in prison.

In this second case, Erickson denied wrong-doing when questioned by a Mower County detective, claiming the victim told him she was 16, something he claimed in the first case as well.

There is no indication when Erickson's next hearing will be.