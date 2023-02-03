Man convicted of 22 sex crimes from the 1990s

Feb. 3—A Hillsborough County jury on Friday found a 48-year-old man guilty of numerous felony sex crimes that took place in the 1990s, convictions that could bring more than a century of punishment.

Three victims, women now in their 30s, testified during a two-week trial of Montriville "Monty" Graham Jr. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. The oldest was 11 when the victimization stopped; the youngest 5, prosecutors said.

"They were incredibly brave and courageous to talk about such personal, embarrassing parts of their childhood that they would rather not reveal," said Laura DelCamp, the lead Hillsborough County prosecutor in the case.

The sexual assaults took place in the town of Hillsborough. As in most child sexual-assault cases, Graham was close to the family, which provided access to the victims, DelCamp said.

A text to one of Graham's public defenders, Sarah Rothman, was not immediately returned.

In 1997, Graham was convicted of sex crimes involving a fourth girl and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison. He was released in 2014, placed on the sex offender registry and living in Newport when charged with the Hillsborough crimes.

Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant Hillsborough County Attorney, said the three girls came forward in the 1990s, but officials held off bringing charges at the time. The girls were too young to be involved in the process, and Graham faced a lengthy prison term for the fourth child. But once he was released, the girls were old enough to engage in the prosecution.

A grand jury indicted him on the Hillsborough charges in 2018. DelCamp, who only recently joined the office of Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in delays. Graham was out on bail before his Friday conviction.

The conviction entails 22 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and other related charges. Total penalties could exceed 100 years.

Judge Amy Messer set a sentencing date for April 13.