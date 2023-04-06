Man convicted of abusing girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in Selma sentenced to prison

A Selma man was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Thursday for physically abusing his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.

Rocky Alan Stainette, 27, previously pleaded no contest to 10 counts of felony child abuse and endangerment. The child was found by Selma police in October 2020 with severe bruising, abrasions and swelling to his face, head and body. Police visited the home after receiving a call about possible child abuse.

Stainette along with the child’s mother, Reyna Monique Rodriguez, were arrested and booked into jail. The mother, 29, pleaded no contest to one count of child abuse and endangerment.

Although she was sentenced to two years in prison, she never went. Rodriguez had been in the Fresno County Jail longer than her prison sentence and was released with credit for time served.

Stainette agreed to plead no contest on March 8 along with a stipulated sentence of 21 years. Judge Jon Kapetan also imposed a criminal protective order for the child, preventing Stainette from trying to contact him.

Deputy District Attorney Amber Collins said the family of the child, who is currently 9, agreed to the resolution, in large part to prevent him from having to testify in court.

The experience of testifying about abuse can be very traumatic, she said.