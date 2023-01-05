Man convicted of armed bank robbery during crime spree including P.F. Chang's shooting

A Corpus Christi man is facing life in prison after robbing a bank, fatally shooting a coworker and injuring another person at their home during a 45-minute crime spree in August.

Anthony Dwayne Carrington, 43, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2022. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Carrington admitted that on Aug. 8, 2022, he entered the American Bank on South Padre Island Drive and demanded all the money from the drawer using a silver pistol. Carrington told an employee not to press the alarm or make a scene and the bank teller complied with his demands, the release stated.

Carrington then shot two people at different locations within 45 minutes of the robbery.

A shooting at the P.F. Chang's restaurant sent one employee to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as 34-year-old Travis Boring.

Police later learned Carrington was an employee at the restaurant.

After the shooting at the mall restaurant, police were notified of a shooting at a home near Elizabeth Street and Brownlee Boulevard, where a 39-year-old man was shot and ran to a nearby store for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Carrington was arrested the same day during a traffic stop after discarding the firearm in an empty grass lot. He was a previously convicted felon.

Carrington will be sentenced on March 29. He faces up to 25 years for robbery and another seven years to life for the firearms charges, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, the release stated.

More news

More:Man fatally shot at Corpus Christi nightclub on New Year's Eve; no arrests made

More:Escaped Nueces County Jail inmate located, in custody

More:Girl dies in Everhart Road shooting; two men arrested

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man convicted of armed bank robbery during fatal crime spree