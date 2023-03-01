Man convicted of armed holdup gets 40 years in prison

Mar. 1—A convicted robber earned a four-decade stint in Montana State Prison last month for holding up a Columbia Falls pharmacy in April 2022.

A jury found Grant Alan West, 38, guilty of felony robbery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court in December. On Feb. 16, Judge Robert Allison handed down a 38-year sentence for the robbery charge, tacking on an extra two years for West's alleged use of a firearm during the April 13 holdup.

West also received a 10-year prison stint for aggravated kidnapping and five years with the state Department of Corrections for the drug possession charge.

Allison ordered all three sentences to run concurrently. He also gave West credit for 290 days of time served.

Timothy Wenz, West's defense attorney, notified the district court Feb. 23 that he planned to appeal the conviction.

According to court documents, investigators identified West as the culprit with help from the victims in the case. Employees of the Ninth Street West pharmacy were closing up for the evening when West allegedly walked in with a tote bag and a gun about 7:04 p.m.

After demanding Percocet, a prescription drug that contains oxycodone, an opioid, he hustled the employees into a bathroom, court documents said. After a few minutes of calling out and hearing no response, the employees reemerged to find the store empty and phoned authorities.

One of the employees identified West as the likely culprit, recognizing him as a past customer, court documents said. They also provided descriptions of the man, his weapon, vehicle and the tote bag, according to court documents.

Tracking West down to a home on Braig Road, investigators noted he matched the description given to them, according to court documents. A tote bag, vehicle and firearm found during a subsequent search also lined up with witness accounts, court documents said.

Authorities also allegedly found several oxycodone-acetaminophen pills on West.

