Man convicted in assault case set for competency review prior to sentencing
May 27—A man facing sentencing in one assault case and awaiting trial in an attempted murder case is set for a mental health evaluation after his attorney raised issues about his competency.
Jereld Doucet, 45, was found guilty by in March of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, second-degree assault -strangulation, child abuse, harassment and felony menacing for striking a woman over the head with a guitar in 2019.
Doucet was set for a sentencing hearing Thursday, but prior to the hearing his attorney Ryan Dawson filed a motion raising concerns about Doucet's competency.
Doucet had also been scheduled for a sentencing hearing last week but refused to appear saying he wanted a "presidential pardon," according to Boulder County Jail deputies.
Doucet also has another pending case in Boulder County after he reportedly attacked another man with a machete in Longmont in 2020.
Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra put a hold on both cases Thursday and ordered that Doucet undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is fit to continue in his cases.
Prosecutors did not object to the evaluation and the stay on the case.