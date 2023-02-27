Man convicted of attempted kidnapping after trying to snatch sleeping child from home

Following a plea deal Friday, Noe Meja-Domingo was convicted of attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 16 in an incident in which prosecutors say he tried to snatch a sleeping 2-year-old from the child's home.

Domingo conceded the state had sufficient evidence to prove his guilt, leading to a 25-year sentence, with a 10-year active term of incarceration and the rest suspended in favor of five years of probation.

Additionally, Domingo will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. This conviction will also subject Meja-Domingo to deportation at the conclusion of his sentence.

On May 14, 2022, the young victim’s family was celebrating a birthday party with several neighbors, and Domingo and his family were in attendance. At about 10 p.m., the victim’s mother placed the sleeping 2-year-old child in bed.

More on other convictionsWicomico man convicted of sexual abuse of minor

MORE: Salisbury Chief Duncan to retireSalisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan to retire at end of June

At the time she did so, the bedroom window next to the bed was closed. About five minutes later, the victim’s mother returned to the room to put items away and observed Meja-Domingo reaching into her child’s now opened window, pulling the child by the leg towards the opening, prosecutors said. The victim’s mother screamed, and Meja-Domingo ran away.

Judge S. James Sarbanes presided over the case and senior assistant state’s attorney Lauren Bourdon prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Man guilty of attempted kidnapping in effort to snatch sleeping child