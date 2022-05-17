Man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 police pursuit, shooting incident in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE – A man was convicted on multiple charges Tuesday in connection with a police chase and shooting incident last year in Eaton County.

A jury found Michael Justin Hyde, 29, guilty on 13 counts, including one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and one count of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.

Hyde is already serving a prison sentence in another case and will face up to life in prison when he goes before Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham on July 14, the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities said Hyde fired multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed chase on Interstates 69 and 96 on April 25, 2021, one of which struck the windshield of a patrol vehicle. The chase began after Charlotte officers spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shots-fired incident in Eaton Rapids.

The defense contended prosecutors did not prove Hyde intended to kill anyone.

"We do respect the jury's decision" said Eaton County Public Defender Timothy Havis, who represented Hyde, "We don't necessarily agree with it, but we respect it."

