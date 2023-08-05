Man convicted of attempted murder in Arizona trooper's 2022 shooting

A northwest Arizona man was convicted last month of 11 criminal charges, including attempted murder, in a 2022 incident where he shot at an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper.

According to DPS, a jury on July 19 found Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, of Lake Havasu City, guilty of attempted first-degree murder; three counts of aggravated assault; possession of narcotic drugs for sale; possession of dangerous drugs for sale; unlawful flight; money laundering; drive-by shooting; discharging a firearm at a nonresidential structure; and misconduct involving weapons.

At least one of the aggravated assault charges was a count of aggravated assault on law enforcement, DPS information shows.

All of the charges that Rodriguez was convicted of were felonies.

On April 1, 2022, a DPS detective tried to pull over Rodriguez as he drove a BMW sedan in Kingman after failing to stop at a stop sign, but Rodriguez did not yield and a pursuit ensued, the agency said. During the chase, Rodriguez tried to ram the detective's patrol vehicle, but later lost control and the detective crashed into the BMW, DPS detailed.

"I had to swerve off the shoulder to miss him," the detective is heard saying on his body camera video.

The detective drew his firearm to try and stop Rodriguez, who did not follow commands and began reaching under his dashboard, according to DPS.

The detective on bodycam repeatedly orders the driver to put his hands up before what appears to be the sound of machine gunfire is heard and the officer responds from inside his patrol car with multiple rounds.

The BMW went in reverse and the detective returned to his vehicle with Rodriguez shooting at him with a fully automatic firearm, DPS said. The detective returned fire and attempted to flee from the area, DPS added.

The BMW struck the patrol vehicle as Rodriguez fled and then got behind the detective and began shooting at his cruiser, according to DPS. The detective shot back through his back window and was struck in the back by a round fired from the pursuing BMW, DPS said.

As the pursuit continues, the officer is heard on bodycam shouting in apparent pain before telling dispatch that he's been hit.

The detective managed to flee and find medical care after a Mohave County sheriff's deputy took him to a hospital where he was treated and released, DPS said.

A DPS helicopter located Rodriguez, whose BMW was disabled before he was seen placing a bag in a wash, DPS said. Rodriguez had suffered wounds, and was apprehended at Mohave County Community College where he had walked to and collapsed, and was then hospitalized and later jailed, DPS detailed.

Rodriguez's bag in the wash was found with $34,504 in cash, more than 11 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of methamphetamine, according to DPS. Five firearms, including a fully automatic handgun and an Uzi, also were recovered, along with multiple drug ledgers and additional cash, DPS added.

The injured detective made a full recovery and has returned to duty.

Court records show Rodriguez was facing a 2021 dangerous drugs for sale charge when the April 2022 incident with the DPS detective occurred.

Rodriguez's sentencing, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, will take place at Mohave County Superior Court on an unspecified date.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man convicted of attempted murder in Arizona trooper's 2022 shooting