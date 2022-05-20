Man convicted of attempted murder in shooting of Rochester police officer

A city man who shot a Rochester police officer twice was convicted Thursday of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

A jury also convicted James Hunter, 55, of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Rochester Police Officer Bryan Sheridan, a 14-year department veteran, responded to a report of an armed man breaking into a home on Hague Street. There, according to prosecutors, he confronted Hunter in the doorway of an enclosed porch.

Hunter fired four shots at Sheridan, striking him twice. Sheridan was able to call in his location, and the direction Hunter had fled. City police, State Police, and sheriff's deputies responded immediately and arrested Hunter.

"Officer Sheridan was hit in the neck and will forever live with a bullet lodged near his spine because of the cowardly actions of James Hunter," First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles said in a statement. "The efforts of the multiple law enforcement agencies ensured this violent offender could not escape to harm anyone else.”

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced June 22. He represented himself at trial.

When arrested, Hunter, a parolee, had three prior violation of parole arrests — all of which he was re-incarcerated for and then later released. He was wanted on a parole absconder warrant for a theft occurring in the town of Irondequoit.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Sean Lahman.)

