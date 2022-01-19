Man convicted of burglary sentenced to two years in prison

Ottawa County Detention Facility, 315 Madison St., Port Clinton.

PORT CLINTON — A Gypsum man will serve nearly two years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary stemming from a theft in June.

Zachary R. Young, 25, was initially accused of robbery, burglary, both third-degree felonies, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, tied to an incident June 15 in which he reportedly stole $24 and threatened the victim with force, according to an indictment filed in Ottawa Common Pleas Court.

The following month Young was indicted on multiple drug possession charges, including three fifth-degree felony counts and one second-degree misdemeanor count stemming from incident reported in April.

Credited for time serviced, ordered to pay $24 in restitution

In November, Young pleaded guilty to the single third-degree felony burglary charge. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the remaining charges in both cases.

Last week, Judge Bruce Winters of Ottawa County Common Pleas Court sentenced Young to a total of 24 months in prison. However, Young was given credit for 130 days, or just over four months, for time served in the local county jail as his case was pending.

Young was ordered to pay $24 in restitution back to the victim and $532.53 for court costs in the case.

Upon his release from prison, Young will be subject to a minimum of at least one-to-three years of post-release control, or parole.

