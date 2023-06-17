Man convicted of Clark County murder takes plea deal, re-sentenced

Jun. 16—CLARK COUNTY — A man accused of killing a Jeffersonville resident more than a decade ago took a plea deal in Clark Circuit Court 4 this week.

James Washington, also known as Scuddles, was sentenced Monday to serve 45 years.

Washington was initially convicted of murder in the 2012 killing of Robert Eader, who police said was stabbed over a $40 dispute involving drugs.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Washington was granted a new trial in this case, but chose to take a plea deal instead.

"After he was convicted of murder he filed an appeal and the (Indiana) Court of Appeals upheld his murder conviction," Mull said. "Many years after that, he had a petition for post-conviction release filed. Ultimately, the court ruled the defense attorney had tendered an erroneous jury instruction (and) therefore he was entitled a new trial."

Washington was first sentenced to to 65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in 2013. He appealed that sentence and was re-sentenced again in 2017.

"Once that ruling came down, we had been working on the case again and were determined to have him convicted of murder again, even though 11 or 12 years had passed since the murder," Mull said. "We were able to negotiate a resolution and he was convicted again, and resentenced."

Per his new sentence, Washington is to serve 37 years and six months at the Indiana Department of Correction and the rest of the sentence on house arrest. He will get credit for time served.

A second suspect arrested in connection to Eader's death, Dana Eisenback, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal in 2014 and was sentenced to two years.