Man convicted of continuous violence against the family

Apr. 20—An Ector County District Attorney press release detailed a 32-year-old man was convicted of continuous violence against the family on Tuesday.

An Ector County jury found Rey Arevalo, 32, guilty of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The jury sentenced him to nine years in prison and assessed a $5,000 fine.

On Aug. 29, 2021, Odessa Police Department officers responded to the Dollar Tree at 800 N. Maple Ave., in reference to harassment, a previous Odessa American article detailed. Officers made contact with the victim, identified as Tina Torres, who stated she has been involved in an on and off relationship over the past six months with her ex-boyfriend, Arevalo.

Torres told police that Arevalo has physically assaulted her in the past and she has filed multiple cases against him. The first cases happened May 14, while the second happened June 25.

Torres showed officers a scar on the left side of her cheek and stated on Aug. 8 she was having an argument with Arevalo when he threw a cellphone at her which struck her in the face busting open her cheek, the previous article detailed. Torres photographed her injuries the night it happened and the day after.

Police say Torres provided officers with the photographs that showed her to have a one-inch cut on her left cheek, which was consistent with her story.

The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys Henry Eckels and Gregory Barber. The presiding judge was the Honorable Justin Low, in the 161st District Court.

Arevalo was formally indicted on Jan. 11. He was represented in trial by Defense Attorney Felix Neboh and Daniel Sarabia.