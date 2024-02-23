Man convicted in convenience store murder case

Feb. 23—EATONTON, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison in the 2023 shooting death of another man at an Eatonton convenience store.

Jurors deliberated a little more than an hour in Putnam County Superior Court before returning the guilty verdict on all charges against Lajuan Peire Evans. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Evans was accused of shooting 32-year-old Frederick Lamar Scott of Chase Circle in Eatonton.

Evans contended the shooting was in self-defense.

The shooting was captured on security video.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell, who presided over the trial, sentenced Evans to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

One of Evans' family members was taken into custody for contempt by deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office after the verdict was read by Putnam County Superior Court Clerk Trevor Addison.

Trammell ordered the woman's arrest. Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills identified the woman as Shavian Denham of Eatonton.

Addison then read aloud the remaining three verdicts without interruption.

Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Alley Mauldin, who was assisted in the prosecution of the case by Assistant District Attorney Blayne May, said they were pleased with the verdict.

"Jurors followed the evidence as was presented during the trial and then applied the law," Mauldin told The Union-Recorder during a telephone interview.

During sentencing, Evans stood beside his defense attorney, Barry Hazen of Atlanta.

He chose not to testify in his defense.

Sills was the only witness called to testify for the defense.

"It was a team effort all the way around; a solid effort by everyone," Mauldin said.

She commended the joint investigation by the Eatonton Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

"Eatonton Police Chief Howell Cardwell's agency was primarily in charge of the investigation, while the sheriff's office aided the police department in a tremendous way," Mauldin said.

The three-day trial began Monday with jury selection.

When court convened Tuesday, May presented the state's opening statements.

Mauldin and May later split duties in questioning the 11 state witnesses called to testify.

Mauldin said while Evans was on the run from law enforcement officers after the shooting, he got rid of the gun he used to shoot Scott once in the chest as well as his cellphone.

Sills and Cardwell coordinated a manhunt for Evans that involved deputies from Jasper and Morgan counties.

Mauldin said authorities never turned up the gun used in the shooting or Evans' phone.

During a bond hearing after Evans surrendered to authorities, he indicated he planned to reveal where he hid the gun and his phone, but he never did, Mauldin said.

Scott, who was known by the nickname "Dirt," was taken to Putnam General Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that night.

The next day, Chief Investigator Clay Wiggins with the Ocumulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office went back to the Shell Food Mart and retrieved the video footage.

"The video was great evidence in this case because it showed exactly what happened," Mauldin said.

She praised Wiggins' investigative skills to act on retrieving the video as quickly as he did.

"His work was invaluable to the prosecution of this case," Mauldin said of Wiggins.

She said it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

"We don't know for sure," she said. "I've heard several things from several different groups. I can speculate, but none of it is based in concrete information."

Mauldin said authorities secured Facebook records from both Evans and Scott.

"There were a number of messages between the two going back to late April 2023," Mauldin said. "And that continued until like May 12."

The veteran prosecutor said some of the messages between Evans and Scott were horrible.

"Those types of messages were laced with derogatory and racist comments toward one another," Mauldin said. "Basically they were taunting and antagonizing one another."

The two men aimed to eventually meet up somewhere for a fight, she said.

Mauldin said there was no evidence that they ever agreed to meet up at the gas station.

"From the video evidence, the defendant got there first," Mauldin said.

Evans had borrowed his grandmother's car.

"He went to the Shell Station, went inside and prepaid for $10 worth of gas," Mauldin said. "He also bought some beer and put it in the car."

Evans then spotted some friends and went over and talked with them, she said.

Mauldin said afterward as he returned to his car, Evans took a gun out and began swinging it next to his side.

Meanwhile, Freddie Scott Jr. came up about that same time.

The chief assistant district attorney said Scott approached Evans wearing brass knuckles and started yelling.

The video showed Scott walking away and later putting the brass knuckles on the pavement, she said.

"And then he walks back up to the defendant and again yelling and screaming at Evans, who is leaning up against the gas tank," Mauldin said. "Our victim approaches him four different times, and two of those times, he's not wearing the brass knuckles. But the last time he approaches Evans, it is clear that the gas had finished pumping. Evans is just waiting for him (Scott) to come back and approach him."

The shooting happened shortly afterward.

Mauldin said the two men were a little more than three feet away from each other when Evans fired a single gunshot from a Glock .40-caliber handgun.

"The bullet went through his spine and he essentially bled to death," Mauldin said.

The prosecution's key witness was the first person called to testify in the trial.

That witness was Sidney Nelson.

"He overheard Evans tell Scott he didn't want to shoot him, he wanted to kill him," Mauldin said.

Nelson was sitting in a truck right next to some trees outside the store. He was talking to his sister on his cell phone at the time.

"He overheard Evans tell Scott that he didn't want to fight him or shoot him, but he wanted to kill him," Mauldin said.

The prosecutor said such testimony was "pretty powerful."

Mauldin and May rested the state's case Wednesday morning.

When Hazen began the case for the defense, the only witness that was called to testify was Sills.

Mauldin said the sheriff talked about how he managed to arrange with family members of the defendant to surrender to authorities.

The surrender took place at the Putnam County Jail in Eatonton.

"The sheriff was a great witness," Mauldin said, noting that when she cross examined him he mentioned how Evans said he was going to tell them where he had hidden the gun and his phone, but he never did.

Mauldin said she asked for May's help in prosecuting the case about two weeks before the trial.

"He was incredible," Mauldin said. "He has great technology skills. He was really invaluable, too."