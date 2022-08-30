Man convicted of deadly Dayton jazz club, supermarket shootings sentenced to prison

A man recently convicted of shooting three people, killing two of them, just hours apart in 2019 now knows how long he’ll be in prison.

Christopher Smith, 31, was sentenced to 38 years to life in prison Tuesday. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 38 years.

Smith was charged in December 2019 in connections to shootings outside a Dayton jazz club and supermarket that resulted in the deaths of 34-year-olds Brandon Harris and Clarence Brown.

Police say Smith shot Harris and another man, William Earnest, with a .40 handgun early morning on December 5, 2019 outside Rick’s Jazz Club, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that later that morning, Smith shot Brown with the same type of gun in front of the Save Food Super Market on Germantown Street, within 100 feet of the jazz club.

A jury found Smith guilty of four counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault and four weapons charges earlier this month.