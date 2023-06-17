Man convicted after deadly shooting at Xenia bar, stealing witness’ car

A man was found guilty in relation to a deadly shooting at a Xenia bar in May 2022.

Brad Stewart, 33, of Xenia was found guilty by a Greene County jury of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the signal of an officer.

In May 2022 Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar in Xenia.

While at the bar Stewart encountered Jacob Scoby, 30, of Xenia. Stewart left the bar and returned later with a gun.

Stewart “appeared friendly” and engaged with Scoby inside the bar but told a witness that he wanted to harm Scoby, according to court documents.

Stewart and Scoby were standing outside the front door of the bar when Stewart attacked Scoby from behind with a gun.

A witness testified that Stewart attempted to shoot Scoby but failed. As Scoby tried to leave Stewart shot him in the face.

Scoby was pronounced dead shortly after.

After the shooting, Stewart took a witness’ truck and drove away from the scene.

After changing cars a distance away, Stewart went to an outbuilding and concealed the murder weapon inside the structure, court documents state.

As he was leaving the outbuilding police found him and tried to stop him. Stewart refused to stop but ultimately surrendered after a brief chase.

Police said Stewart also tried to break his phone in half after the shooting.

