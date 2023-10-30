Man convicted in deadly violent West Seattle crime spree sentenced to nearly 60 years

A man convicted in a violent crime spree that ended in a murder at a homeless encampment has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in jail.

According to prosecutors, Jaycee Thompson shot a victim with a pistol-grip shotgun in an alley as part of an attempted robbery in June of 2022. Shortly after that, he drove to an encampment and shot another victim in the stomach inside an RV.

Thompson reportedly drove to another encampment and kidnapped someone he knew and then walked them into another person’s shelter. There, Thompson shot and killed the person in that shelter in his bed.

In early October, Thompson was found guilty for first degree murder, first degree attempted robbery, and first degree kidnapping, each with a firearm enhancement. He was sentenced last Friday.



