Man convicted in death of Everett police officer Dan Rocha sentenced to life in prison

Richard Rotter, the man convicted of killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha last year, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder and other charges earlier this month.

In March 2022, Rocha was gunned down in a parking lot after he confronted Rotter as he moved weapons between two cars.

When Rocha tried to arrest Rotter, there was a struggle. Prosecutors say Rotter shot Rocha five times and then drove over his body.

Rotter’s defense attorneys did not dispute that he killed Rocha but maintained the murder was not premeditated and was influenced by his mental health disorders.

Prosecutors said the murder was premeditated because Rotter was determined not to be arrested and go to jail.

“The defendant made a business decision. It was worth it to him to kill a cop who just wouldn’t let it go,” said prosecutor Craig Matheson.

The question of premeditation was important during the trial because it is key to a conviction for aggravated first-degree murder, which brings the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole Rotter received Monday.

