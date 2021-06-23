Man convicted in death of former High Point resident

Jun. 23—MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a former High Point man at a motel in Myrtle Beach.

Larry Carter, 26, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the January 2017 shooting of Rashad Atkins, 33, at the Lazy G Motel in what officials said was a drug-related robbery, The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported. Two witnesses identified Carter as the person who shot Atkins.

Atkins was originally from High Point, where he graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School, according to his Facebook profile. He went on to study at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown before moving to Myrtle Beach, where he lived with his wife and children.