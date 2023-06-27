Man convicted in decades-old child sex abuse

Jun. 27—OAKLAND — A Prince George's County man is facing up to 25 years in prison following his recent conviction on decades-old child sexual abuse charges.

John Charles Wallace, 70, was found guilty of child abuse and third-degree sexual offense June 12 in Garrett County Circuit Court, State's Attorney Christian Mash said.

The crimes, which occurred in the mid-1990s, were against a then 12-year-old boy.

Wallace was charged in November after the victim reported the abuse to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office. "The victim described how Mr. Wallace preyed upon him and was able to insert himself into the child's life by offering music lessons," Mash said in a statement.

Mast said Wallace postured himself as a friend of the victim's family and engaged in grooming behaviors, including purchasing items for the victim and coaching him how to respond to police if ever questioned about his relationship with Wallace.

"The survivor of this abuse showed tremendous courage and perserverance in coming forward," Mash said.

Wallace is jailed in the Garrett County Detention Center and will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation.