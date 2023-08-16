Man convicted in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno of Malden

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Patricia Moreno in Malden in 1991, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan

After a six-day trial, Rodney Daniels was convicted of the decades-long cold case of Moreno’s murder.

“When a family loses a loved one in a homicide, even the passage of time never fully heals that wound. That is especially true when they do not have answers about what happened and no one has been held accountable,” Ryan said in a statement. “Those who knew and loved Tricia have been waiting over three decades for answers. When I created our Cold Case Unit, it was my hope that we would be able to get to these resolutions.”

Back in 2020, the District Attorney’s Cold Case Unit began re-examining this case. Investigators returned to the third-floor apartment at 21 Henry Street in Malden where Moreno was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators determined that the path of the bullet was consistent with having been fired by the suspect standing in the area of the doorway to the apartment where Moreno had resided with her foster family.

Daniels, the older daughter’s boyfriend, had been staying in that home on the evening of the murder, officials said.

Investigators also began conducting new interviews, which they learned an alibi witness, who protected Daniels in 1991, later admitted to friends and family that Daniels had killed Tricia and concealed the weapon in an armchair before disposing of it, the statement said.

“She had said that, even many years later, she was afraid to disclose what she knew because she feared that admitting her complicity in the cover-up would expose her to prosecution,” according to officials.

On September 27, 2021, Daniels was arrested at his home in Georgia and was arraigned in Georgia as a fugitive from justice and was transported back to Massachusetts to face trial for murder.

“The team that worked, in this case, was not deterred by the passage of time and used every tool at their disposal to root out new information critical to this successful prosecution,” said Ryan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

