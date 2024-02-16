Man convicted of domestic assault gets five years probation

Feb. 15—A man convicted of felony domestic assault after he was charged in September for assaulting and restraining the victim of the case multiple times over the course of nearly four and a half hours, was sentenced to probation.

Jacob Michael Storlie, 34, was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Mower County District Court to five years supervised probation with a bevy of conditions to follow. Failure to follow those conditions could result in 36 months in prison.

He was also fined $300.

Storlie, who has a history of domestic abuse convictions in two different cases dating back to September of 2021, was arrested again in September of last year. He was accused of striking the victim and choking her to the point of nearly passing out an estimated 30 times during that four and a half hour period.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape and when police arrived they observed bruising that spanned the length of the victim's arms and irritation around her neck.

Court documents also stated that Storlie threatened to kill the woman and told her she wasn't leaving the house. He was later arrested on Sept. 4 after police located him hiding in an attic space of the residence.