Man convicted for drunk driving death

May 8—A jury found Timothy Russell, 59, guilty of intoxication manslaughter for causing the death of a man in April 2021 and sentenced him to 99 years confinement, according to District Attorney Will Thompson.

Davius Brown, 20, was leaving work at 2 a.m. from the Russell Stover candy factory when his vehicle was struck by Russell. Brown died at the scene.

According to Thompson, the evidence showed that Russell had not turned on his headlights and his blood later showed an alcohol concentration of 0.115.

Punishment evidence revealed he had prior convictions for sexual assault of a child, assault of a public servant, drug possession and violation of sex offender registration requirements, in addition to prior DWI convictions.

The case was presented by ADA Sherry Shumer, ADA Jacob Shaw and DA Will Thompson.

Russell has the right to appeal the verdict.