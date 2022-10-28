A man convicted of DUI was deported. He illegally came to CT and now is charged with sexual assault.

A man who had been living in Danbury and was arrested on a sexual assault charge there this year is now charged with illegally reentering the U.S. after being deported, according to federal authorities.

The federal indictment charging Luis Salto Saico, 47, was returned on Oct. 5, and Saico appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti in Bridgeport and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge, according to federal authorities.

Saico has been detained since his arrest on a federal criminal complaint on Sept. 26.

Saico was deported to Ecuador in July 2008 after he served about eight months in prison for aggravated vehicular assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Ohio, federal authorities said in a statement.

Then, in July 2022, ICE learned Saico was living in Danbury after he was arrested by Danbury police and charged with third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, federal authorities said in the statement.

If convicted of the federal charge of illegal reentry, Saico faces up to 10 years in prison. In the Danbury case, state online records show Saico was arrested in connection with a June 2020 incident.

The federal case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel E. Cummings.