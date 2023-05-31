Man convicted for DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide sentenced by judge

The sentencing hearing for a 39-year-old man on Wednesday was almost as short as his conviction by a jury nearly three months ago.

In March, jurors deliberated for 26 minutes. Wednesday's court procedure lasted approximately 35 minutes.

Shawn Christian St. Lawrence, convicted of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Robert Hodges to 15 years in prison for the vehicular homicide. He was given five years for the DUI manslaughter, which the judge said is to run concurrent. He also received five years probation.

A change in the law now allows prosecutors to charge someone for both DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Shawn Christian St. Lawrence fingerprinted by a bailiff after his sentencing on Wednesday.

How the crash occurred

On Jan. 3, 2019, Marilyn Ortega Ortiz, 47, of Marion Oaks, was killed when Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an older model BMW driven by St. Lawrence was traveling the wrong direction along U.S. 301. The BMW slammed into Ortiz's Honda Civic, killing her.

A motorist tried to stop St. Lawrence, but was unsuccessful. Troopers said St. Lawrence was drunk at the time of the crash.

FHP officials said Shawn St. Lawrence was driving this vehicle that was involved in a two-vehicle crash where a woman was killed in January 2019.

Prosecutors had previously dropped a third charge of DUI with property damage. St. Lawrence has 87 days of credit while at the Marion County Jail. Unlike his trial, none of St. Lawrence's family or friends were in court for his sentencing.

Attorney Matthew J. Olszewski represented St. Lawrence at trial and at Wednesday's hearing. Assistant State Attorney Katrina Self prosecuted the case.

The victim's daughter and St. Lawrence speak at court

Jeyka Ortiz, the victim's eldest daughter, spoke on behalf of her family. From a prepared speech and comforted by her brother Miguel Ortiz, the woman said her mother was the most important person in their lives.

A single mother of three children, Ortiz said her mother worked two jobs and was on her way to her second job when she died.

She said her mother was a hard-working, dedicated person who provided for her family, adding that her family died when their mother died. She said while his family would be able to see and visit St. Lawrence in prison, her and her family are condemned to emptiness.

Marilyn Ortega Ortiz

St. Lawrence said the accident was the worst day of his life, and he has nightmares about it. He said he went through therapy and he was very sorry for what happened.

Lawyers argument and judge's sentence

Self said St. Lawrence was impaired and admitted to drinking while on the stand. The prosecutor recommended a harsh punishment for St. Lawrence.

The man's lawyer, however, argued that his client didn't have a criminal record and called the victim's death a horrible accident. He said while St. Lawrence's decision was poor, it wasn't intentional. He asked for four years.

The judge said someone tried to warn St. Lawrence about the crash, and rejected four years in prison. He said St. Lawrence's impairment was high.

