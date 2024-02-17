Man convicted of eluding police on motorcycle; concealing gun

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was convicted on Thursday, Feb. 15, after leading police on a high-speed pursuit and carrying a concealed carry without a license, officials said.

On July 4, 36-year-old Teron Danzell Young was spotted by Virginia State Police speeding on his motorcycle on I-264. Young ignored police attempting to pull him over and continued weaving in and out of lanes reaching up to 104 mph.

Teron Danzell Young

Young exited the highway, ran a red light and pulled over in a nearby apartment complex. Before he was detained, Young told the troopers that he had a gun on him, officials said.

Young was convicted of felony eluding and felony carrying of a concealed firearm without a permit in a second or subsequent offense. He was previously convicted of of that charge in 2014.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on April 14.

“Young is going to prison because he endangered himself, other drivers, and the trooper who rightly wanted him to stop,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Young’s illegal concealment of a gun made matters even more dangerous, and, having committed the crime before, he should have known better.”

