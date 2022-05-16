Man convicted in fatal shooting

May 16—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been convicted of murder in a 2019 drive-by shooting that killed one teenager and severely injured another.

Kalere R. Anderson, 18, was convicted by a jury in Guilford Superior Court of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in the Oct. 9, 2019, death of Kobe Manwarren. He was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Anderson was 15 at the time of the shooting. Police said after his arrest that he was a gang member and had been associated with a number of violent activities since July 2018.

A four-door sedan stopped near Manwarren and two other teenagers near the intersection of Triangle Lake Road and Hickory Chapel Road shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 9, and at least two people inside fired about 30 rounds at them, the High Point Police Department reported at the time.

Manwarren, a senior at Ragdale High School, was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

A 15-year-old boy had severe injuries and was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he initially was in critical condition. The boy had several surgeries, and he eventually lost his leg as a direct result of his injuries, a police press release said.

The third teenager escaped injury.

Police found numerous 7.62 and 9mm bullet casings at the scene of the shooting, which was about 30 yards west of Hickory Chapel Road, and one bullet shattered the window of a nearby house.

Anderson was arrested three weeks later.

Police have not reported any other arrests related to the shooting.

Police Communication Specialist Victoria Ruvio said Monday that there was no additional information that would be released.