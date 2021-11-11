Man convicted in fatal Vernon hit-and-run

Nov. 11—VERNON — A Somers man was convicted Tuesday in Superior Court in the 2020 hit-and-run death of a local father walking his dog.

The man, Philip Holmes, 42, pleaded guilty to evading responsibility, and pleaded under the Alford doctrine to misconduct with a motor vehicle.

The Alford doctrine means a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for conviction at trial.

When Holmes is sentenced on Jan. 14, he faces 15 years in prison, with his lawyer able to argue for suspending part of that time, followed by five years' probation.

Holmes was arrested Nov. 30, 2020, in connection with the death of local resident Andrew Aggarwala, 44, as he walked his dog on Phoenix Street on the afternoon of Nov. 24.

Holmes left the scene, according to police, but they were able to tie him to the accident using a piece of debris from his vehicle, and surveillance footage from neighborhood homes.

Holmes drove through the area the day after the accident and was stopped at a police checkpoint because his vehicle matched the description. It had a broken headlight, a dented hood, and a crack in the windshield, police said.

Holmes initially said he "truly had no idea of the circumstances," of the accident, and there was no way he had hit someone.

He later admitted to driving through the area, and said he may have glanced at his phone and hit a mailbox, according to police.

Holmes said he looked in his rearview mirror afterward, but he didn't see anything, so kept driving, according to police.

