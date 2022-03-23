Man convicted in fatal, wrong-way crash motions to have appeal rights reinstated

Mar. 23—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A West Virginia man convicted of killing 20-year-old Olivia Red as a result of a wrong-way DUI crash in 2018 appeared in court on Tuesday to ask a Cambria County judge to reinstate his post-sentence appeal rights.

In June, Chase Edward Turner, 31, was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry for the U.S. Route 219 crash on May 31, 2018, that killed Red and caused life-changing injuries to her passenger, Angela Phillips. Turner also received two years of probation.

Turner filed a petition for relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Attorney Tim Burns, who is now representing Turner, said that Karen Kuebler, one of Turner's attorneys during the trial, did not file an appeal on his behalf.

Turner testified that he had asked her to file an appeal the day he was sentenced and never followed up because he believed that an appeal had been filed.

Kuebler testified that when she met with Turner in the holding cell the day of the sentencing, she discussed options with Turner but did not want he and his wife to make any decisions until they digested the news and that she would contact him in a few days.

Upon a conference call with him several days later, when he was at the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Turner told Kuebler that he did not want to proceed with an appeal, she said in her testimony.

Kuebler then mailed Turner a letter that she mails to all clients who choose not to pursue an appeal that if they change their minds, to contact the law office immediately due to time limitations.

Assistant District Attorney Warren Crilly III read the letter into record and noted that it had been dated July 19, 2021.

Turner told the Commonwealth that he was unsure if he had received the letter.

Crilly also submitted to the court an email from Kuebler three days after the sentence was issued, to the district attorney's office and the court, stating that Turner wished to not file an appeal and that she was withdrawing as his counsel.

"So, you're saying it comes down to who to believe?" Kiniry asked.

Burns agreed.

In closing, Crilly said that Kuebler met her duty as an attorney.

"There's a duty to consult. There's no duty to file an appeal unless a client asks for one," Crilly said. "She did what she was supposed to do."

Kiniry said a decision will be issued by the end of the week.