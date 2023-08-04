Man convicted of fatally stabbing his estranged girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark complained to the judge on Friday about his treatment. Clark says he has been attacked, had evidence stacked against him, and been wrongly denied bail.

Despite his complaints, Clark knows one thing: He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last month, a jury found Clark guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted arson of a dwelling or structure in the stabbing death of his estranged girlfriend, 20-year-old Kiara Alleyne.

The judge addresses Clark

At Clark's sentencing hearing on Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Robert Hodges told the 34-year-old Anthony man that the crime was "brutal and vicious." He said the evidence showed the victim was stabbed multiple times, including stab wounds to her neck and facial cuts.

The judge pointed out that Clark Facetimed Alleyne's father and the man saw his daughter dying. He said he cannot imagine the pain the woman's father felt. The judge also said Clark tried to destroy evidence. (At trial, prosecutors said after the stabbing Clark left the stove on and the door was open with a blanket inside.)

He told Clark that he robbed "a young woman of her life," and "an infant of her mother." The judge told Clark the only appropriate sentence is life behind bars.

Sitting behind her son, Clark's mother opening sobbed when the judge announced Clark's sentence.

Sheriff's report

Alleyne's body was discovered by sheriff's deputies in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2019. Deputies went to the couple's residence at 2241 NE 78th Lane in Anthony to conduct a well-being check on Alleyne. Separately, Alleyne's father and friend had called law enforcement and asked them to check on her.

The victim's father was on a video call with Clark when he saw blood on Clark's face. Still on the phone, Clark showed Alleyne's father that Kiara was bleeding heavily and gasping.

The man asked Clark three times to help his daughter, but Clark refused. He told the woman's father that they would take the baby and then he hung up the phone.

A crime scene photo from September 2019. Kiara Alleyne was killed inside this home.

Deputies said Clark took their 11-month-old child, Jhene, to a relative. Clark then went to the Florida Keys, where authorities said he set the car on fire and was severely burned. Clark was returned to Marion County when his wounds had healed sufficiently.

Clark's trial lasted three days. His defense team consisted of Amanda Sizemore, Jessica Roberts and Sara Altes from the Public Defender's Office. Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt and Katrina Self prosecuted the case.

Kiara's parents appear by Zoom

Appearing by Zoom from Trinidad, Alleyne's mother, Vanessa Ali Gaetan, read aloud a prepared statement for the court. She said she's in pain as a result of her daughter's death. She called Clark "selfish" for taking her daughter away and breaking her heart.

At times wiping away tears, Gaetan told Clark he'll never be part of his daughter's life.

Sheldon Alleyne, Kiara's father, appeared by Zoom from New Mexico. He had his wife read aloud his statement. He called Clark "Mr. Killer" and "evil" for what he did to his daughter.

He said he begged Clark for help, but he refused. He said Clark has shown no remorse for what he did. He asked the judge to sentence Clark to life in prison so he won't hurt anyone else.

Clark speaks

Two of Clark's friends spoke on his behalf. They described him as a good guy who's loving and cares for others.

Clark's mother took the witness stand and told the court she never had any problems with her son. She said he helped raised his two nieces. To the Alleyne family, she said she's sorry for their loss. To the judge, she asked him to have mercy on her son.

Wearing a Marion County jail uniform, Clark told the judge everyone is speculating on what happened. He said he did the best he could for his girlfriend. He said he's not a violent or crazy person, and what happened has affected him mentally.

Deangelo Leandrew Shelton Clark

He said he doesn't see how people could think he would do something like that. He asked God to bless Kiara's family. He added that while his girlfriend's family doesn't want him to be involved in his daughter's life, she's going to grow up one day and ask about him.

Self told the judge he should sentence Clark to life in prison for this violent and vicious attack.

Sizemore countered that Clark has two misdemeanors and his state sentencing scoresheet says the lowest sentence allowed is 22 years in prison. She asked the judge to sentence Clark to that amount of time.

