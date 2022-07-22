Man convicted of felonious assault for attacking another with a shovel

ZANESVILLE — At the conclusion of a recent two-day trial in common pleas court, jurors deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding Brandon Hultgren guilty of two counts of felonious assault.

On Feb. 16 Hultgren used a wooden shovel handle to attack and seriously injure his victim, a Mount Perry man and former friend. According to testimony heard by jurors, Hultgren was upset with the victim and attacked him at his front door, causing a deep cut and a skull fracture. After his victim recovered from the first blow, Hultgren began using the now-broken shovel handle as a spear, poking his victim in the back.

Hultgren represented himself throughout the trial, according to a press release from the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

Hultgren will face sentencing at a later date where Judge Mark Fleegle will have to determine whether or not the two counts of felonious assault upon which Hultgren was convicted will merge for sentencing.

Merger is a legal procedure which deals with the way that crimes are charged and convictions are entered upon the court’s record. In some cases, a person can commit an act which violates the law in several different ways. Most often, the person is charged with crimes reflecting every different way that the law was broken so that at a later trial a defendant cannot claim that they did not commit one crime by admitting to a separate, uncharged crime.

At the same time, a person cannot be sentenced to prison over and over for the same act. Fleegle’s decision concerning Hultgren has to do with the offenses of felonious assault, which can be committed in two different ways. The first way is the causing of serious physical harm, which in this case refers to the victim’s laceration and skull fracture. The second way of committing felonious assault is by the use of a deadly weapon to cause or attempt to cause harm, which in this case refers to Hultgren stabbing his victim with the broken handle, according to the press release.

The question for the court will be to determine whether the facts of the case show one, single assault or if the facts demonstrated two, separate, assaultive acts.

Hultgren faces eight to 12 and-a-half years if it was a single assault, and 16 to 20 and-a-half years if Fleegle determines there were two assaults.

Information supplied by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Man convicted of felonious assault for attacking another with a shovel