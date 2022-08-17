Man convicted of a felony for shooting death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment

A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New castle today. 22-year-old Connor Henry was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise.

The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body of Amari Wise found in Shenango Township; a father and son facing charges in connection to his death

Wise’s death was ruled a homicide because of a gunshot wound to the head.

Connor Henry was charged with criminal homicide and several other charges and his father Todd Henry was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Today, a judge found Connor Henry guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder. Wise’s family was hoping Henry would be charged with the heavier charge.

WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR TO HEAR FROM AMARI WISE'S FAMILY.

