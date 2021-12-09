Man convicted on firearms charge; charged in shooting of homeless man

Dec. 9—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was sentenced Wednesday for a federal firearms crime connected to the shooting of a homeless man, officials said.

Aaron Lewis Green Jr., 39, faces a decade in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was convicted in federal court June 15 on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 29, 2018, Green invited a homeless couple living with their dog out of a truck to park at his Sandy Run Drive home, the justice department said.

An argument with the couple followed when he wanted them to take part in a dog fight; the homeless man was shot and the homeless woman was threatened, the statement said.

Once the couple made their way to the hospital, the man was treated in surgery for gunshot wounds; police officers responding to 911 calls about the gunshots found Green lying on the ground outside of a church, the justice department said.

Green still faces a state aggravated assault charge for the attack, the justice department said.

Green has multiple prior felony convictions in Lowndes County, including two aggravated assault convictions, a conviction for sale of cocaine and a conviction for terroristic threats, the statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.