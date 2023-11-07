Man convicted of first 2022 Fort Myers slaying sentenced to 40 years in prison

The Fort Myers man convicted of the first slaying of 2022, when he fatally shot a 16-year-old, was sentenced to 40 years.

A jury convicted Syncere Trice, 21, of second-degree with a firearm on Sept. 20. On May 31, 2022, Trice pleaded not guilty.

Fort Myers Police arrested Trice on April 26, 2022, two days after the shooting death of DeMari Jackson, a Fort Myers High School student who was a bystander as a group argued, according to police.

Jackson's murder was the first of 2022 and the first in nine months, Fort Myers Police said at the time.

Vigil held for the victim: 'His family deserved to see how many lives he touched': Fort Myers High gathers to remember student killed by gunfire

Last year's first slaying: Police: Fatal shooting of Fort Myers High School student is city's first homicide of 2022

About two weeks after the murder, on May 4, 2022, family and friends Members of Jackson's family stood surrounded by a circle of "unbreakable love" as the teen's friends and teammates comforted them in a show of support for the slain Fort Myers High School football player.

A candlelight vigil honored Jackson, 16, a Fort Myers High School freshman.

Jail records indicate Trice was arrested as a juvenile in 2020 related to a burglary, but court records are sealed.

According to his Hudl page, Trice was a member of South Fort Myers High's varsity football team.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers man sentenced to 40 years for city's first 2022 homicide