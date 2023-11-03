Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2020 killing

Justin Bess stands to leave the courtroom as the fire alarm sounds during his trial Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Kenyettia Glover's birthday was Oct. 17, but she didn't really celebrate. She had too much on her mind. Justin Bess, the man who killed her son, 20-year-old Jaqualus Deontray Glover, would soon stand trial for murder, and Kenyettia wanted to see him go to prison.

"Everybody loved him. Everybody," Glover said, speaking of Jaqualus. "That was his best friend."

On Thursday, Glover got what she wanted: Bess, 24, was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I got my birthday wish. That's all I wanted," Glover said.

Jaqualus Glover

Bess, Glover's best friend since the seventh grade, met with Glover on March 19, 2020, near the intersection of Yellowstone and Brownstone courts in Gastonia. There, the two spoke, but when Glover appeared to reach toward his pocket, Bess gunned him down, continuing to shoot as Glover fell to the ground, according to Assistant District Attorney Tyler Niblett. Bess then stole what Glover had been reaching for ― his cell phone — and left Glover to die choking on his own blood, Niblett said.

"He was suffering, ladies and gentleman, while Justin Bess just stood there, took his phone, rifled through his pockets… and then left," Niblett said.

Tyler Niblett speaks to the jury in the Justin Bess trial Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Bess testified earlier in the week that he met with Glover because he suspected Glover had broken into his home, and then he shot Glover because he thought Glover was going to pull out a gun and shoot him first.

The jury deliberated for around two hours before convicting Bess of murder, going into deliberations at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and deliberating until around 7:30 p.m.

Afterward, Glover's family cried and hugged outside the courtroom, celebrating the end of a tense, two-week trial.

Kenyettia Glover said that the shooting was a betrayal, not just of her son, but of her family. Bess, she said, had been her son's friend for a decade, and her family had treated him as one of their own. Bess spent the Thanksgiving before the shooting at her house, she said.

"I'm just happy," she said after the verdict was announced. "I've been waiting for three years, seven months.."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2020 killing