Man convicted in gun threats case involving girlfriend

May 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced July 22 in connection with a case where authorities say he threatened his girlfriend and twice pointed a gun at her head.

Joseph C. Mendez, 42, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

Felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, battery and pointing a firearm at another person were dismissed but can by considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

Harless ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Mendez could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer met with the woman, who said she had been living with Mendez at the Evenox Motel on South Hastings Way. They got kicked out of the motel on Oct. 13 and then went to visit one of Mendez's friends at the AmeriVu Inn and Suites on South Hastings Way.

While in the parking lot at the AmeriVu Inn, the woman said they got into an argument about being kicked out of the Evenox Motel.

At one point, Mendez hit the woman across her face, pulled out a black handgun, pointed it at her head and said, "I should shoot you right now."

The woman said Mendez then put the gun to his head and talked about shooting himself, but that she was able to talk him out of doing so.

The woman ended up in the hospital the next day with a mental episode. She said she is very fearful of Mendez and believes he would kill her.

The woman then spoke about other incidents of abuse that occurred late last year at the Evenox Motel.

On one occasion, the woman said, Mendez dislocated her right shoulder. On another occasion, Mendez "sucker-punched" her with his right fist, causing her vision to go black and possibly losing consciousness.

The woman said she went to an Eau Claire hospital Oct. 7 following an incident with Mendez. After getting into an argument about his job, Mendez pulled her hair, put his knee on her chest and squeezed her neck for at least 10 seconds. She said she could not breathe and her vision briefly turned white.

During the same incident, Mendez pointed a handgun at her head and said he would shoot her before turning the gun and shooting himself if she ever left him.

The woman said Mendez normally keeps the gun in a black duffle bag in the trunk of her car.

Police arrested Mendez two days later. He denied hitting the woman or pointing a gun to her head.

The black handgun was found at a residence on Dodge Street inside a duffle bag owned by Mendez. The bag also contained three boxes of ammunition.