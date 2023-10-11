Man convicted of having sex with Edgewater child faces up to life in prison

A 43-year-old man is facing up to life in prison after being convicted Wednesday of charges involving having sex with a child.

Christopher Crouthamel was found guilty by a Volusia County jury of eight felonies: two counts of lewd or lascivious battery sex act on a child 12 or older but younger than 16; two counts of traveling to meet a minor; two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child; and two counts of soliciting a child or person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.

Crouthamel listed addresses in Summerfield and Lakeland in his charging affidavit. Crouthamel met the girl on Snapchat in December 2022, the affidavit stated. The girl snuck out of her house in Edgewater and Crouthamel picked her up and took her to a hotel room where they had sex, according to the affidavit.

Crouthamel will face up to life in prison when Circuit Judge Leah Case sentences him. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

“This case is every parent’s worst nightmare,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a release. “The defendant’s perversion knows no bounds. We will seek maximum penalties to makesure Crouthamel doesn’t see the light of day.”

The Edgewater Police Department investigated with assistance from thePort Orange Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant State Attorneys Sarah Thomas and Boone Forkner successfully tried the case for the state. Circuit Judge Leah Case presided and will sentence Crouthamel at a later date.

Crouthamel also has 20 additional counts of possession of sexual performance by a child pending in Volusia County.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man convicted of having sex with a child, faces life in prison