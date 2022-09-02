Man convicted after head-on Bell Road wreck in Nashville left one dead

Francisco Nuffio, 31

Update: Francisco Nuffio was convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication and began a sentence of seven years and two months on Aug. 15, 2022.

A man has been charged a second time after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Bell Road on Sunday night, Metro Nashville police said in a release.

Francisco Nuffio, 31, was originally charged with vehicular assault after the driver of the other car was critically injured. Nuffio later posted his $25,000 bond and was released from jail, police said.

But when other driver later died, Nuffio was arrested again, this time on a charge of vehicular homicide by intoxication, according to police. Police identified the other driver as Eduar Anthony Canales Landaverde, 24, of Houston, Texas.

Nashville police arrested Nuffio Wednesday night at his home on Northcrest Drive. As of Thursday morning, he was in jail with a $150,000 bond.

How the fatal wreck unfolded

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bell Road and Rice Road, according to police. Nuffio was driving a Ford F-150 pickup and Landaverde was in a Nissan Versa.

Nuffio's truck crossed the double yellow line on Bell Road and collided head-on with the Nissan. Nuffio is also accused of driving drunk, police said.

"When officers arrived on the scene, Landaverde was trapped in the vehicle unconscious and badly hurt," MNPD said in a release.

Police said Nuffio smelled of alcohol and refused medical care at the scene. A search warrant allowed police to take a mandatory blood sample from him.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man convicted after fatal head-on wreck in Nashville on Bell Road