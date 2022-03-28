Man convicted in hit-and-run death of 12-year-old DeKalb County girl and her dog

A man has been convicted on multiple charges related to the hit-and-run death of a 12-year-old girl and her dog in DeKalb County.

Amiah Kenney, 12, was hit and killed on the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard access road in Dunwoody on Nov. 11, 2020.

Police said Kenney went with her mother and her mother’s partner to help a family member whose car had broken down and who needed a ride home.

Police said the family found the relatives car and were waiting for her to gather her belongings on the side of the road when they were hit from behind by a Range Rover.

The force of the crash pushed the car and the Range Rover into the southbound lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Amiah and her dog, Noah, both died from their injuries.

Prosecutors said the driver tried to leave the scene, but found that the SUV was too damaged to drive. He then ripped the paper tag off the back of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

He was later identified on surveillance video of a fight at a local bar.

Investigators determined the SUV was registered to Eric Rodriguez, 43.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was found guilty on charges of vehicular homicide in the first degree, hit-and-run, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, tampering with evidence and lack of insurance.

Rodriquez faces up to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 4.