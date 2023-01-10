Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison

A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison.

On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.

All the other ATV drivers drove off except Trammell, who stalled his engine.

As the officers were approaching on foot, Trammell got his ATV restarted and then reversed, striking a vehicle behind him.

One of the officers tried to grab Trammell, but he drove forward, dragging the officer several feet before crashing into a street sign, pinning the officer between the ATV and the sign pole.

He was wrestled from the vehicle and fought with officers until he was tased and bitten by a police dog, records show.

The injured officer required several stitches to close a large laceration to his leg.

Police found a loaded handgun in Trammell’s backpack. He had no concealed carry permit, was on probation, and had an open court case involving an illegal firearm, police previously told News Center 7.

On Aug. 24, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Trammell on nearly a dozen felony counts.

On Oct. 18, 2022, after a bench trial, he was found guilty as charged on one count of felonious assault of a police officer, two counts of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, two counts of assault on a police officer, once count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, one count of having weapons while under disability from a prior drug conviction and one county of obstruction of official business.

Trammell was sentenced Tuesday to a total of three to four and a half years in prison.